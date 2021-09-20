PPC candidate Hecht in Cowichan-Malahat-Langford says nothing gained in election

Mark Hecht, the People’s Party of Canada candidate for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford, came in last place in the riding in the federal election. He said nothing was gained by it. (File photo)

Mark Hecht, the People’s Party of Canada candidate for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford, said he’s not surprised that NDP incumbent Alistair MacGregor handily took the riding in the election.

“Alistair is a great guy and he’s good for the community, so I’m not surprised by the result,” he said on election night.

“But we’re not done yet, and I intend to stay involved in local politics until the next federal election.”

Hecht, who is a university instructor and a writer, ran on the PPC platform of “Freedom, Responsibility, Fairness, and Respect” as an alternative to what he says are leftist parties, cancel culture, and an increasingly tyrannical government.

He said it’s unfortunate that the Liberals managed to stay in power, albeit with another minority government, and that Justin Trudeau remains prime minister.

“Unfortunately, the Liberal government has pushed people in this country into a corner with its vaccine mandates,” Hecht said.

“I think things are going to get nasty. Nothing has been gained by this election.”



robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Canada Election 2021