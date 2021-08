Dr. Mike Benusic, medical health officer for central Vancouver Island. (Photo submitted by Island Health) Dr. Mike Benusic, medical health officer for central Vancouver Island. (Photo submitted)

In his latest podcast, VI Free Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf talks with Dr. Mike Benusic, Island Health medical health officer for central Vancouver Island. Topics discussed include COVID-19 vaccinations, relaxed restrictions and more.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#PQBeatCoronavirusHealthPodcastvancouverisland