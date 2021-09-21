Pregnant women need to get immunized as cases continue to end up in B.C.’s ICU: Henry

Real-world data show that vaccine are safe but COVID infections increase risks in pregnancy

Health officials used Tuesday’s (Sept. 21) pandemic press conference to plead with pregnant British Columbians to get immunized against COVID-19, saying that real world data proves that the vaccines are safe.

Provincial health officer Dr. Henry said that the mRNA vaccines remain “highly recommended” for pregnant individuals, who are at higher risk for complications from the virus. While clinical trials did not include pregnant people, Henry said that healthy pregnancies in vaccine recipients worldwide shows that the immunizations are safe.

Henry said that there are currently several unvaccinated pregnant women in the province’s ICU, with about 40 overall throughout the pandemic. She said that severe COVID infection can increase the risks of pre-mature birth and stillbirths, while vaccines have none of those risks.

The vaccines, she noted, do not affect fertility.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus