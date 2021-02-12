Steven Michael Bacon, accused of the murder of Makayla Chang, is scheduled to make his first in-person court appearance in Nanaimo in November. (File photo)

Steven Michael Bacon, accused of the murder of Makayla Chang, is scheduled to make his first in-person court appearance in Nanaimo in November. (File photo)

Preliminary inquiry planned in trial of man accused of Nanaimo teen’s murder

Steven Bacon expected to be in Nanaimo for court appearance scheduled for Nov. 1-5

The man accused of the first-degree murder of Makayla Chang is expected to make his first in-person appearance in court in Nanaimo in November.

The date for the pre-trial preliminary inquiry for the trial of Steven Michael Bacon was set for Nov. 1-5 during a telephone conference at the Nanaimo Courthouse between Judge Justine Saunders, Crown counsel Nick Barber and defence counsel Gilbert Labine.

Bacon, 61, is currently being held in jail at a 121-bed maximum security prison in North Bay, Ont. He has been incarcerated in Ontario since he was arrested in 2019 on unrelated charges. Bacon will be tried in Nanaimo on a charge of first-degree murder.

Bacon had no comment during Friday’s telephone conference other than to acknowlege he had heard the proceedings.

Bacon’s court appearance in November will be the first time Makayla Chang’s father, Kerry Chang, will see his daughter’s accused murderer since Bacon left Nanaimo. Chang, who attended the telephone conference, said he is pleased with how the investigation has gone.

“I don’t know a lot of the details yet,” Chang said. “November’s quite some time away … I just spoke with Crown and one of the investigators who assured us he will be brought out here for court … I can’t give you an honest answer as far as how my reaction’s going to be. There’s some pretty significant stuff that’s happened here. We still just take everything day by day, but we’re very confident there’ll be a conviction on the charge of first-degree.”

Makayla Chang went missing in March 2017 and her body was found two months later.

RELATED: Date for preliminary inquiry in Makayla Chang murder case expected in two months’ time

RELATED: Accused pleads not guilty in Makayla Chang murder

RELATED: Community remembers Makayla Chang on what should have been her 18th birthday


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Supreme Courtmurder trial

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Kerry Chang, father of murder victim Makayla Chang, said Friday he “can’t give an honest answer” about how he will feel when he sees Steven Michael Bacon, who is scheduled makes his first in-person court appearance in Nanaimo in November. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Kerry Chang, father of murder victim Makayla Chang, said Friday he “can’t give an honest answer” about how he will feel when he sees Steven Michael Bacon, who is scheduled makes his first in-person court appearance in Nanaimo in November. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Previous story
Motion calling for development of Saanich council voting dashboard postponed
Next story
Biden will try to close Guantanamo after ‘robust’ review

Just Posted

Central Saanich council has voted unanimously to follow Saanich in publicly voicing the municipality’s support to decriminalize simple drug possession. (Black Press Media file photo)
Central Saanich joins calls for decriminalization of drug possession

Recent figures show 2020 was the deadliest year in B.C.’s opioid crisis with 1,716 deaths

Wendy Stone, coat drive co-ordinator for the Victoria Cool Aid Society, accepts a blanket from Gordy Dodd of Dodd’s Furniture. The Finlayson Street store donated 30 new blankets to the society for distribution and is a drop-off point for public donations of warm unused outerwear through Feb. 28. (Courtesy Dodd’s Furniture)
Victoria Cool Aid Society works to keep people warm and sheltered during cold snap

Shelter accepts donated tarps, tents and sleeping bags, opens up 15 temporary shelter mats

Saanich emergency crews were called to the scene of a T-bone collision on Feb. 11 which resulted in an SUV being flipped onto its roof. Both drivers involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries. (Saanich Fire/Twitter)
T-bone collision results in rollover at Saanich intersection

Both drivers injured, police investigating cause of crash

(Black Press Media file photo)
Motion calling for development of Saanich council voting dashboard postponed

Vote tracker already in municipal work plan, acceleration could delay other initiatives, staff say

BC Transit is in the planning stages for a project called Rapidbus, which will speed up the commute between the West Shore and Downtown. (Black Press Media file photo)
High speed ahead for transit riders on the West Shore

BC Transit plans Rapidbus to cut commute time to downtown Victoria

Wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Anna Lee, 9, stands next to lion dancers during a Lunar New Year celebration at Dao Quang Temple on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Garland, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
PHOTOS: Despite COVID-19, Lunar New Year quietly celebrated around the world

Celebrations, which typically last two weeks, are much different this Year of the Ox

(Pixabay)
Kelowna real estate group hacked, confidential information leaked online

RE/MAX Kelowna victim of malware attack, insist no client data leaked

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Biden will try to close Guantanamo after ‘robust’ review

Biden had said as a candidate he supported closing the detention centre

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Lawyers spar over injunction against Fraser Valley churches defying COVID health orders

A judge is hearing arguments Friday morning in Vancouver Supreme Court

Steven Michael Bacon, accused of the murder of Makayla Chang, is scheduled to make his first in-person court appearance in Nanaimo in November. (File photo)
Preliminary inquiry planned in trial of man accused of Nanaimo teen’s murder

Steven Bacon expected to be in Nanaimo for court appearance scheduled for Nov. 1-5

OPINION SIG
SOOKE HISTORY: Adventure followed Major George Nicholson wherever he went

A war hero and bootlegger and then some

For the second time in a week, Kitimat General Hospital is facing allegations of racism resulting in death. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Kitimat couple sue hospital, health authority after stillborn delivery

Sarah Morrison and Ronald Luft are accusing racial profiling and negligence by staff

Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan’s office said that Mowi’s intention to cull fish is unfortunate but the government is not directing the company to take this option. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Feds says they are not on the hook for Mowi decision to cull 2.6 million farmed fish

DFO says it has not ordered the cull nor denied transfer to other sites

The potentially illicit substance found in the package. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)
Mysterious European package from dead Russian artist mailed to Port Hardy family

“We don’t know if its drugs or bath powder or what it is — The substance is being tested”

Most Read