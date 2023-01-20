New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, second from right, speaks during a press conference with, from left to right, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, and Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King in Moncton, N.B. on Monday, August 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, second from right, speaks during a press conference with, from left to right, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, and Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King in Moncton, N.B. on Monday, August 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Premiers are united in push for more health funding from Ottawa: Ford

Provinces want Ottawa to increase its share of health-care costs to 35 per cent

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says there won’t be individual deals on health-care funding between provinces and the federal government.

Speaking at an announcement today in London, Ont., Ford said he always consults with the 12 other premiers and there won’t be a one-off deal for Ontario and another for someone else.

Premiers and health ministers across the country have called on Ottawa to increase its share of health-care costs to 35 per cent, up from the current 22 per cent.

Ford says all the premiers have agreed to work together and stay united.

He said earlier this month that Ontario is willing to accept some strings attached to an increased Canada Health Transfer, as long as there is some “flexibility” included.

Ford did not give any indication of whether a deal is close.

RELATED: Premiers demand meeting with Trudeau to discuss increased health-care funding

VIDEO: Health ministers expect details after promise of federal funding boost

Federal PoliticsHealth

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Roadblocks to solving B.C.’s doctor shortfall
Next story
UPDATE: Missing Saanich senior located safe, say police

Just Posted

Police respond to gunfire at the Bank of Montreal in Saanich, B.C., on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Police will release the results of their investigation into the dramatic shootout in which two gunmen were killed outside the bank. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Police to release findings on Saanich bank shootout where 2 Cowichan men died

Celebrations for Lunar New Year feature a lion dance, which is a way to cleanse spaces of bad vibes and bring in good luck for the new year. This lion and drum are used to by the Wong Sheung Kung Fu Club to practice for performances. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
VIDEO: Victoria leaps into year of the rabbit with Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown

Saanich police are asking for help locating Feng Ya Jiang, 82, who left Saanich for downtown Victoria around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 and did not return. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department
UPDATE: Missing Saanich senior located safe, say police

The BC Emergency Services booth at the career fair on Nov. 24. The Bay Street Armoury will host a career fair on Feb. 23, (Black Press Media file photo)
‘No better way to network’: career fair comes to Victoria