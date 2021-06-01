Paving is planned for the “S” curves at the bottom of the Hump on Highway 4. (GOOGLE MAPS SCREENSHOT)

Paving is planned for the “S” curves at the bottom of the Hump on Highway 4. (GOOGLE MAPS SCREENSHOT)

Prepare for Hwy 4 delays

Mainroad crews will be paving the “S” curves east of Port Alberni summit

Drivers travelling between Port Alberni and the east coast of Vancouver Island can expect delays starting June 7 due to some highway maintenance.

Mainroad crews will be paving the “S” curves, located two kilometres east of the Port Alberni summit. The work is scheduled to start Monday, June 7 and is expected to be completed by Friday, June 18.

Single-lane alternating traffic can be expected from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drivers are reminded to obey signs and traffic control personnel and watch for roadside workers.

For those travelling to the West Coast, Mainroad crews will also be performing bridge maintenance on McCoy Lake Bridge, located on Highway 4 just west of McCoy Lake Road. The work is scheduled to take place between June 1 and June 3. Please be prepared for delays.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

RELATED: Last of five 10-hour closures arrives on Tofino-Ucluelet highway

ConstructionPORT ALBERNITofino,ucluelet

Previous story
Noisy vehicles can warrant a ticket, Victoria police warn
Next story
B.C. senior calls driving exams for seniors aged 80 and up ‘unfair’

Just Posted

An inquiry by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives into past practises of two senior officials at the Garth Homer Society, who have had their nursing registration suspended since 2018, has resulted in further suspension and seen conditions imposed on their future nursing-related work. (Garth Homer Foundation)
Suspended senior officials continue to work at Garth Homer Society in Saanich

Euphemia Guttin and Victoria Weber had their nursing registration suspended in May 2018

Single lane alternating traffic will be in place at Latoria Boulevard and Metchosin Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. (Courtesy Tavola Strategy Group)
Upgrades to drainage means lane closures for Metchosin Road traffic in Colwood

Intersection upgrades will improve access to Royal Beach and Royal Bay

Saanich police arrested two people on Tuesday morning after the suspects reportedly hit a concrete pillar at the Uptown Shopping Centre in a stolen car. (Black Press Media file photo)
Two arrested after concrete pillar struck with stolen car at Saanich’s Uptown

Pair later abandoned vehicle, were arrested on foot; vehicle stolen from Langford

All protesters arrested at old-growth logging blockades on southern Vancouver Island are being processed at the Lake Cowichan RCMP detachment. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Arrests resume Monday at Vancouver Island old-growth logging blockades

No enforcement over the weekend; five arrested Monday

Vehicle share cooperative service Modo has moved into Langford. (Courtesy City of Langford)
Modo arrives in Langford with electric and hybrid shareable cars

The car sharing cooperative partnered with the city to expand car sharing westward

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

Daily COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average to May 30. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
184 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Tuesday, fewest in six months

First-shot vaccination for adults passes 70 per cent

Each year, less than one per cent of the area designated for sustainable timber harvesting by B.C.’s independent chief forester is harvested. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. overhaul of logging policy continues to include old-growth harvest

Province seeks new ways to redistribute big logging tenures

Shoes line the edge of the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill in memory of the 215 children whose remains were found at the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School at Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday, May 30, 2021, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Time to account for all child deaths at Canada’s residential schools: Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc

First Nation says that Canada has not taken ownership of its role in the atrocities

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Kelowna Mountie previously charged in rough arrest faces domestic assault charge

Const. Siggy Pietrzak remains suspended with pay as he faces two criminal charges, internal review

Drug injection supplies are pictured inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site in Surrey, B.C. Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. marks 14th month of 100+ deaths as 176 people fatally overdose in April

At least 176 people fatally overdosed, or roughly 11 deaths every two days

The Little Brown Myotis occurs across British Columbia but is threatened by white-nose syndrome, a bat disease. (Photo by B. Paterson)
Provincial bat count to monitor for impacts of white-nose syndrome

Almost half of British Columbia’s bat species are now at risk

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson looks on as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers opening remarks at the start of a meeting with mayors of Canada’s largest cities in Ottawa, Thursday February 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promises cities help to lower high cost of housing

PM says it can take 280 months for an average family to save a down payment in a place like Toronto

Black bear. (Black Press Media files)
Black bear killed after attacking man at work camp north of Prince George

Worker taken to hospital with serious injuries

Most Read