Prime Minister making Greater Victoria visit to speak on electric vehicles

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Greater Victoria on Monday. He’s pictured here during a Saanich campaign stop in the 2021 federal election. (Black Press Media file photo)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in the Capital Region to start the week.

Trudeau will hold a press conference around 10:15 a.m. on Monday and is expected to speak about electric vehicle infrastructure. He will then meet Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps in the early afternoon before also speaking with members of the city’s youth advisory council.

The location for an electric vehicle announcement is a fitting one as the Capital Region boasts it has one of the highest levels of EV uptake in the country.

The federal Liberals last month committed to a tighter schedule on shifting Canadian vehicle sales to electric models, mandating one in five new passenger vehicles be battery-operated by 2026, 60 per cent by 2030 and 100 per cent by 2035. The government’s previous target, set last May, was half of all sales to be electric by the decade’s end.

The International Panel on Climate Change’s most recent report recommends electrifying transport as one of the solutions to stemming the heating of the planet well beyond pre-industrial levels, which the report said has caused measurable increases in disasters such as flash floods, extreme heat, more intense hurricanes and longer-burning wildfires.

Road transportation also continues to be the Capital Region’s largest emission source.

