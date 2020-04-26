Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak to the media during a news conference about the COVID-19 virus outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Wednesday March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Trudeau taking cautious approach to economic recovery plans

Ontario and Quebec are both expected to unveil their initial plans this week

COVID-19 claimed another 115 lives in Canada Saturday as the number of confirmed and presumptive cases across the country rose by nearly a thousand to 45,354.

Despite the ongoing coronavirus carnage, provinces are moving ahead with plans to cautiously begin reopening their locked down economies.

Ontario and Quebec are both expected to unveil their initial plans this week.

However, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who talked to the premiers on Friday about their recovery strategies, stressed yesterday that none of them hinge on people being immune to catching COVID-19 twice.

He said it is too soon to talk about so called “immunity passports” for Canadians who’ve been infected with COVID-19, because the science is still unclear about whether those who have recovered from the virus are protected from catching it again.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said the federal government has set up an immunity task force that will investigate how people’s immune systems are responding to COVID-19.

But for now, Trudeau insisted the focus remains on preventing the spread of the virus through physical distancing and personal protective equipment.

In Toronto yesterday dozens of protesters rallied on the grounds of the Ontario Legislature, defying physical distancing rules and demanding an immediate end to the COVID-19 lockdown — some even calling the pandemic a hoax.

Premier Doug Ford was quick with a strong rebuke, calling the demonstrators a “reckless” and “selfish” bunch of “yahoos” who were breaking the law and putting others, including health-care workers, in jeopardy.

READ MORE: Trudeau says too early to discuss ‘immunity passports’ for people recovered from COVID

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sidney cancels popular outdoor market
Next story
Campbell River RCMP investigating liquor store robbery

Just Posted

FortisBC to purchase renewable natural gas from Hartland Landfill

Project could reduce 264,000 tonnes of carbon emissions over 25 years

City seeks submissions for annual Victoria Book Prizes

City of Victoria Butler Book Prize, Children’s Book Prize each come with $5,000

Victoria councillor launches bedtime story livestream to help tired parents

Lineup of elected officials to read their favourite story weekdays at 8 p.m.

Sidney cancels popular outdoor market

Officials also advised cancellation or postponment of summer events involving large gatherings

Physical distancing damaging Garry Oak ecosystem at Uplands says park advocate

Park users asked to use caution and stay on paths

Trudeau says too early to discuss ‘immunity passports’ for people recovered from COVID

Trudeau said recovery plans do not hinge on people being immune to catching COVID-19 twice

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

B.C. will ‘have to find a way’ for families to visit seniors in longterm care: advocate

There are currently 19 outbreaks at care homes in B.C.

‘You are not alone’: B.C. pledges $500K to help family caregivers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Family caregivers can get support by calling 211 or 1-877-520-3267

Campbell River RCMP attend overnight 7-Eleven parking lot fight

Thirteen people were fighting in the parking lot when police arrived

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Campbell River RCMP investigating liquor store robbery

Suspect lost shoe while fleeing the scene: RCMP

Black Press Media winners shine at B.C. and Yukon journalism awards

Publications received nods in dozens of categories

Caravan demonstrates outside Maple Ridge prisons

Two rural jails are latest to see protesters calling for release of inmates amid COVID pandemic

Most Read