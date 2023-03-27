B.C. hockey coach dies in crash just hours before playoffs game

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League has announced that Princeton Posse assistant coach Morton Johnston died in a vehicle crash on Sunday (March 27), just hours before the team’s playoff game against the Revelstoke Grizzlies.

The Posse learned the news of their coach’s passing at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday before their game 6 match-up against the Grizzlies in Revelstoke. The team made the difficult decision to play the game in Johnston’s honour with the support and encouragement of his family.

This decision produced an emotional contest for the Posse, with the Posse players Dayton Nelson and Kassius Kler pointing to the skies after scoring their goals on the night. The team hung a jersey above the bench as they played in honour of their coach.

The Posse went on to defeat the Grizzlies 2-1 to advance to the Teck Cup Finals, with players from both sides sharing an emotional moment after the final whistle blew.

The 25-year-old Princeton native moved into coaching his hometown team after suiting up for the Posse in 159 games over four seasons from 2014 to 2018.

“He was a tenacious and energetic player and beloved teammate,” said the KIJHL in a press release. “The KIJHL offers its deepest sympathies to the Johnston family, the Posse organization and the community of Princeton.”

READ MORE: Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre’s ‘Anything Goes’ exhibit returns next month

READ MORE: The last of Revelstoke’s evening rail jams

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Princeton