A Posse jersey with the number 18 on it hanging above the team as they faced the Revelstoke Grizzlies on Sunday night. (Revelstoke Review)

A Posse jersey with the number 18 on it hanging above the team as they faced the Revelstoke Grizzlies on Sunday night. (Revelstoke Review)

B.C. hockey coach dies in crash just hours before playoffs game

Morton Johnston died hours before Game 6 playoffs against Revelstoke

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League has announced that Princeton Posse assistant coach Morton Johnston died in a vehicle crash on Sunday (March 27), just hours before the team’s playoff game against the Revelstoke Grizzlies.

The Posse learned the news of their coach’s passing at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday before their game 6 match-up against the Grizzlies in Revelstoke. The team made the difficult decision to play the game in Johnston’s honour with the support and encouragement of his family.

This decision produced an emotional contest for the Posse, with the Posse players Dayton Nelson and Kassius Kler pointing to the skies after scoring their goals on the night. The team hung a jersey above the bench as they played in honour of their coach.

The Posse went on to defeat the Grizzlies 2-1 to advance to the Teck Cup Finals, with players from both sides sharing an emotional moment after the final whistle blew.

The 25-year-old Princeton native moved into coaching his hometown team after suiting up for the Posse in 159 games over four seasons from 2014 to 2018.

“He was a tenacious and energetic player and beloved teammate,” said the KIJHL in a press release. “The KIJHL offers its deepest sympathies to the Johnston family, the Posse organization and the community of Princeton.”

READ MORE: Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre’s ‘Anything Goes’ exhibit returns next month

READ MORE: The last of Revelstoke’s evening rail jams

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Princeton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Saskatchewan judge grants bail to sisters who say they were wrongfully convicted

Just Posted

A map of BC Transit's new Route 95 West Shore-Downtown line to launch on April 10. (Courtesy BC Transit)
West Shore-Downtown rapid buses to get rolling next month

Wayne Kennedy is settling into his new position as deputy fire chief for Sooke Fire Rescue. (Rick Stiebel - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke welcomes new deputy fire chief

West Shore RCMP detachment vehicles are seen behind the detachment in Langford March 29, 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘Check your kids’ phones’: West Shore police urge action as child porn cases double

Eunice Charles (left) and Weyla Chipps-Roy have travelled as far afield as Rotterdam in the Netherlands during their journey to work as deckhands in the marine industry. (Courtesy of Weyla Chipps-Roy)
Scia’new pair excited by ‘really cool’ job after training to be deckhands

Pop-up banner image