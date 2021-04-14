(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

Privacy concerns keep COVID-19 cases at University of Victoria off the record

Island Health, UVic not sharing specifics after internal notice confirms coronavirus case

An internal notice sent to the University of Victoria’s (UVic) school of music in early April confirmed someone in the department had tested positive for COVID-19, but the institution and Island Health aren’t publicly sharing the specifics in the name of privacy.

The notice said an individual in the school of music had tested positive and was self-isolating at home.

READ ALSO: University of Victoria students impacted by off-campus COVID-19 exposure

The message went on to say that Island Health had conducted contact tracing and did not specify how many people were affected.

When asked to confirm the number of COVID-19 cases and exposures at UVic, a spokesperson for Island Health said that the locations and times of possible exposures are only shared publicly when authorities are “unable to reach or identify all individuals potentially exposed via contact tracing.” In that case, a notice would be posted to the Island Health website.

The spokesperson said an exposure is considered high-risk when there is “face-to-face contact for an extended period of time.” Anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or has been identified as a high-risk exposure is contacted by Island Health directly.

READ ALSO: Calls for government transparency in COVID data continue as B.C.’s 3rd wave wears on

“We understand and acknowledge that news or rumours of COVID-19 cases on-campus can cause concern,” said Karen Johnston, associate director of communications and marketing at UVic, in a written statement. “Whenever there is a confirmed case or potential exposure on-campus, the university works directly with Island Health.”

Her statement says protecting privacy while providing people with the information they need is a top priority, noting those who fear their privacy could be violated may avoid getting tested.

When a COVID-19 case is reported at a K-12 school, Island Health begins contact tracing and reaches out to close contacts directly before adding the exposure to its public website.

The Island Health spokesperson said there is no plan to publicly share specific case numbers related to UVic.

READ ALSO: University of Victoria to study COVID outbreaks from your poop

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

CoronavirusUVic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Women still underrepresented in boardrooms despite ‘comply-or-explain’ rule: study
Next story
Kelowna Mountie charged with assault for caught-on-camera violent arrest

Just Posted

A Sooke man died Tuesday afternoon after his car left the roadway in 7500-block of West Coast Road around 1:30 p.m. and hit a tree. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sooke man dies in Tuesday crash on West Coast Road

The man’s SUV left the roadway and struck a tree

Sooke’s Whiffin Spit in a blaze of glory. (Pete Knight photo) Whiffin Spit in a blaze of glory. Transition Sooke is calling on the municipality to slow its growth. The group came up with a growth scenario proposal for the Official Community Plan (OCP) which looks different to than the survey scenarios that emerged from the district. (Pete Knight photo)
Transition Sooke calls for slower growth rate

Group submits alternate growth scenario for Official Community Plan review

(Black Press Media file photo)
Privacy concerns keep COVID-19 cases at University of Victoria off the record

Island Health, UVic not sharing specifics after internal notice confirms coronavirus case

An employee at Sidney’s Thrifty Foods tested positive for COVID-19, the parent company Sobeys posted on its website Wednesday. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
COVID-19 case reported at Sidney grocery store

Thrifty Foods employee last worked at the store April 3

Madison soaks up the sunshine with her family at at Langford Lake on April 5. (Dawn Gibson/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Langford residents hit the beach

Environment Canada predicting temperatures into the low 20s this weekend

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)
VIDEO: ‘Extremely, extremely rare’ blood clots ‘may be linked’ to AstraZeneca, Health Canada says

One case of the adverse effect has been reported in Canada

City workers from Duncan were busy recently putting up street signs in both Hul’q’umi’num’ and English. (Submitted photo)
Hul’q’umi’num street signs installed in downtown Duncan

Partnership with Cowichan Tribes sees English street names twinned with Indigenous language

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Kelowna Mountie charged with assault for caught-on-camera violent arrest

Const. Siggy Pietrzak was filmed punching a suspected impaired driver at least 10 times during an arrest

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Do you have a plan in place in the event of a tsunami?

Tsunamis have claimed the lives of more than 250,000 people between 1998… Continue reading

Homicide investigators who asked not to be identified put up signs Wednesday, April 14, along the Nanaimo Parkway in the area where a body was found March 31. RCMP are asking for witnesses or dash cam footage as the suspicious death has now been ruled a homicide. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Suspicious death along the highway in Nanaimo now being investigated as a murder

RCMP identify victim as Randell Charles Thomas, repeat call for any information related to the case

A screenshot from a Nuu-chah-nulth healing song and performance created in collaboration between Hjalmer Wenstob and Timmy Masso. (Screenshot from YouTube)
WATCH: Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation brothers produce COVID-19 healing song

Hjalmer Wenstob and Timmy Masso share dance and inspiration.

The monster piece of logging equipment pictured is a bull block. In earlier days, the block would be situated at the height of a spar tree in a position to guide the steel cable in the direction which the operator wanted, to move the log being lifted, eventually to be loaded onto a truck. (Sooke Region Museum)
SOOKE HISTORY: Butler brothers bull block logs in at a record size

Steel spars and grapple loaders eventually replaced bull blocks in logging industry

One of the grand prizes for this year's Hometown Heroes Lottery includes a seaside home at SookePoint, $1.5 million, and an Audi Quattro. (Photo courtesy of Hometown Heroes)
Hometown Heroes Lottery features seaside home in Sooke

A stunning seaside home in Sooke could be yours for the price… Continue reading

Health Canada headquarters in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
Health Canada releases guidelines for reducing COVID-19 transmission at home

Improve indoor air quality by opening up your windows and doors, among the encouraged ventilation measures

Most Read