Prizes to be won by hiking to Victoria’s tsunami safe zones

Submit a photo to Victoria’s social platforms for a chance to win from April 10 to 16

Coastal communities in B.C. have signs showing the way to higher ground in the event of a tsunami alert. (Black Press Media file photo)

The City of Victoria would rather see a flood on social media than a flood from the Pacific Ocean.

Throughout Tsunami Preparedness Week from April 10 to 16, residents of Victoria are invited to take photos of themselves at a tsunami safe zone and post the picture to Twitter or Facebook.

By tagging @PreparedBC and including the hashtag #HighGroundSelfie22, forward-thinking citizens will be entered for the chance to win one of 47 prizes. Even more are up for grabs in you include #VictoriaHGH in your post.

April 10-16, get tsunami prepared & enter to win prizes! All you need to do is

▶Learn your tsunami-safe location

▶Go there

▶Take a selfie

▶Post it to Facebook or Twitter. Tag @PreparedBC & use hashtag #HighGroundSelfie22 Rules & detailshttps://t.co/nPvBLqJpz4#PreparedBC pic.twitter.com/AP8CG4AyMb — Prepared BC (@PreparedBC) March 28, 2022

The variety of scenarios that can result in a Victoria tsunami are several, according to a new release from the city. It’s important to know locations of tsunami hazard areas and where the nearest tsunami safe zone is closest to your home, workplace, and school.

Most residents are a short distance away from a tsunami-safe area by foot or bike. A full map of Victoria’s tsunami safe zones is avalible on the city’s Hazard Zone Map.

READ ALSO: Tsunami advisory an important reminder for B.C. coastal communities to be prepared

READ ALSO: Tsunami warning systems work sounds sirens

“We live in a seismically active area and need to be prepared by knowing where our tsunami safe zones are. Luckily, Victoria is quite protected from even the worst tsunamis, so for many residents, you can stay where you are and not be at risk,” said Mayor Lisa Helps.

During an earthquake that makes it difficult to stand for one minute or longer, the City of Victoria recommends moving to higher ground or inland as soon as it is safe to do so. In that event, do not wait for an official tsunami warning.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

hikingTsunami