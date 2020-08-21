Plans under review by Sidney staff call for this rental car business located at the edge of a residential neighbourhood to become a liquor store. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Proposal calls for liquor store in Sidney residential neighbourhood

The proposed retail operation would be on Canora Road near Victoria International Airport

A liquor store could be coming to a largely residential neighbourhood in Sidney.

Town staff are working on a development permit application for construction of a new office building and renovation of an existing office building into a liquor store in the 9400-block of Canora Road.

Current occupants of the site include a rental car office slated for conversion into a liquor store.

Plans show the proposed new office building in the lot’s southwestern corner with the proposed liquor store wedged between the new building and the existing car service business. While landscaping and a parking lot for recreational vehicles would separate the lot from private residences directly to the south and east, the proposed liquor store would be in the middle of what is largely a residential neighbourhood.

Private residences also stand to the north of the lot on the other side of Frost Avenue and further to the southwest on the other side of Canora Road.

The larger area includes the Victoria International Airport near the border to North Saanich and the British Columbia Aviation Museum, as well as the Greenglade Community Centre and two smaller parks.

The area is not without commercial retailers. While located in North Saanich, McTavish Market lies just to the south of the lot on East Saanich Road. The popular and historic Mary’s Bleue Moon Café, a fully licensed restaurant, operates just to the north of the lot on Canora Road.

The Peninsula News Review did not hear back from the applicant — Finlayson Bonet Architecture — by publication deadline.

The company is a familiar entity in the region as its architectural portfolio includes several prominent buildings in the area including the Bevan Centre in Sidney, the Sidney Marina and several multi-family residential properties already constructed or currently under construction in Sidney, North Saanich and Central Saanich.

Sidney

