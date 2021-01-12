Langford resident J Scott said although she’s grateful that the two buildings proposed near her home along Fairway Avenue have been reduced to six-storeys, it’s still too tall. (Black Press Media file photo)

Proposal for two six-storey buildings still too tall, says Langford resident

First hearing for development in quiet neighborhood set for Jan. 18

Although the recommendation of two six-storey buildings along a quiet Langford neighborhood is half the size of its previous proposal, at least one resident is unsatisfied.

At the pinnacle of its proposal, developer Design Build Services suggested two 12-storey buildings for the 600-block of Fairway Avenue and Goldstream Avenue. During a planning and zoning department meeting in Langford on Monday, the committee agreed that two six-storey buildings was the best move for the area.

“Although we’re grateful, it’s still too tall,” said J Scott, organizer of Fairway Neighbours Unite, a grassroots group of residents. “We still feel as though they haven’t listened to us. Four storeys is what would work, especially when we have mostly single family homes in the area.”

READ MORE: Langford residents concerns rise over proposal for two 11-storey buildings

Scott said more than 80 residents wrote letters for Monday’s committee meeting and the group has a petition with more than 500 signatures calling for the city and developer to reconsider the size of the project.

Among Fairway Neighbours Unite’s list of requests, Coun. Denise Blackwell said they are trying to take some money from their amenity fund to include a sidewalk to the end of the street the project will be built on.

Currently, there are no sidewalk plans.

Scott also believes an entrance and exit onto Goldstream Avenue is needed, as there’s only one access point from Fairway Avenue in the current plan.

“The initial ask was 12 storeys and that was never gonna fly,” said Blackwell. “We’ve listened to the neighbours and responded to their demands.”

Scott claims some of her neighbours were cut off by council when the meeting went over time – from 5:30 to beyond 9 p.m. Langford plans to begin releasing audio recordings of meetings starting on Jan.18.

The project’s first hearing is scheduled during Langford’s council meeting on Monday, Jan. 18.

