A section of Prospect Lake Road between Lohr Road (far left) and West Saanich Road (far right) is closed to all except local traffic, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Crews are doing water main and road replacement work now through July 15. (Google Maps)
Prospect Lake Road closures in effect in Saanich through July 15
Daytime detours in place for all but local traffic between West Saanich, Lohr roads
District of Saanich crews have begun work on replacing a water main along Prospect Lake Road between Lohr and West Saanich roads.
As a result, that stretch of Prospect Lake Road will be closed to through traffic other than local vehicles Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. between now and July 15. A detour route will be in place while crews are working in the area.
Once the underground work is done the road will be reconstructed.
