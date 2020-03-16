Hand washing (Shutterstock)

Protect yourself from COVID-19 by grabbing a bar of soap

Soap for Hope Canada repurposes hotel soap for those in need

There is a simple solution to keeping yourself safe during the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and it doesn’t involve black market hand sanitizer. Soap is a cheap and effective way to stay healthy and prevent the spread of any virus and Soap for Hope Canada is making soap packages to distribute to its local communities.

The program wants to remind the public that frequent handwashing is imperative to preventing the spread of a virus. Soap for Hope re-purposes hotel soap and soap products, and distributes to community facilities including shelters, transitional homes, food banks, low income senior facilities, schools, Indigenous communities and refugees.

By repurposing hotel soap, Soap for Hope is able to prevent unused products from entering the landfill as well as creating volunteer opportunities. The program believes that by providing soap to venerable members of the community, that it may be able to save lives and serve as a first line of defence against the spread of COVID-19.

ALSO READ: ‘Formal announcement’ on B.C. school openings or closures amid COVID-19 expected Tuesday

A release from Soap for Hope reminds that to be effective, handwashing with soap and water must happen for at least 20 seconds. Singing Happy Birthday while washing will get the full benefit of soap working to remove any virus.

“There is huge worry and anxiety over this global crisis, Soap for Hope Canada wants to help by providing our communities with a basic product that saves lives,” the program shared in a media release.

Health BC advises that alongside physically distancing yourself from large groups and public spaces, to wash your hands frequently. If a sink is not available to use alcohol-based rubs to clean your hand as long as they are not visibly soiled.

Visit healthlinkbc.ca for more information on how to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

ALSO READ: Canada to close borders to foreigners, but keeps U.S. border open to slow spread of COVID-19

