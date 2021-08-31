UPDATE: Victoria bridge reopens to traffic after protest against police brutality

Demonstrators blocked the Johnson Street bridge in Victoria on Aug. 31 as they called for an end to police brutality. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) Protesters block the Johnson Street bridge in Victoria ahead of evening commuter time Tuesday. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) Protester spray paints red hands on the Johnson Street bridge deck during a Tuesday afternoon blockade of traffic over the busy span. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) Protesters block the Johnson Street bridge in Victoria ahead of evening commuter time Tuesday. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) Red hands were spray painted on the Johnson Street bridge deck Tuesday by protesters calling for police accountability in the wake of arrests of forest defenders in the Fairy Creek watershed. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) Demonstrators blocked the Johnson Street bridge in Victoria on Aug. 31 as they called for an end to police brutality. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) Demonstrators blocked the Johnson Street bridge in Victoria on Aug. 31 as they called for an end to police brutality. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) Demonstrators blocked the Johnson Street bridge in Victoria on Aug. 31 as they called for an end to police brutality. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) Demonstrators blocked the Johnson Street bridge in Victoria on Aug. 31 as they called for an end to police brutality. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

The Johnson Street bridge in Victoria has reopened to traffic after police brutality protesters blocked vehicles from crossing for about three hours on Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 6:30 p.m., Victoria police said they’re closing Pandora Avenue at Broad Street to minimize risks with vehicles as the protesters marched downtown.

A group of more than 50 people characterized by the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs (UBCIC) as “BIPOC youth and settler allies” blocked the bridge in protest of police enforcement actions taken at the Fairy Creek watershed.

Just after 4 p.m. a speaker on site talked about the impacts colonialism has had on generations of Indigenous communities. She also called out VicPD and RCMP for police brutality, as the gathered crowd chanted, “They have guns and we are unarmed.”

Protesters painted a pair of red hands on the bridge to signify every arrest made at Fairy Creek, which has so far been more than 800.

Around 5 p.m. VicPD tweeted that protesters advised officers on scene that police, fire and transit vehicles would also be blocked from crossing the Johnson Street bridge and that the public should anticipate potential delays for these services.

According to a UBCIC release, those engaged in the blockade are in solidarity with Ancient Forest Protectors in Ada’itsx (Fairy Creek), Pacheedaht and Ditidaht territory.

A statement made by the protesters through the release demanded accountability from RCMP for using pepper spray on forest defenders on Aug. 21. “We also want transparency around RCMP tactics against forest protectors and demand that both Victoria city councillors and B.C.’s MLAs restrict police from using pepper spray and other supposedly ‘less lethal’ tactics against BIPOC defenders and their supporters,” the statement continued.

More to come…

UPDATE | Our @vicpdtraffic officers continue to work to keep the protest group safe as they march downtown. We are currently closing Pandora Ave at Broad St to minimize risks with vehicles. #yyj — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) September 1, 2021

