RCMP officers gather in front of a tripod erected by protesters during enforcement of the BC Supreme Court injunction in the Fairy Creek watershed on Tuesday, Sept. 14. (RCMP photo)

RCMP officers gather in front of a tripod erected by protesters during enforcement of the BC Supreme Court injunction in the Fairy Creek watershed on Tuesday, Sept. 14. (RCMP photo)

Protesters arrested for blocking industry at Fairy Creek

Police also investigating protesters’ interaction with tree planters

The BC Supreme Court injunction barring protesters from the Fairy Creek area has been lifted, but police are still enforcing other laws in the disputed area of Vancouver Island.

Officers from the Lake Cowichan RCMP detachment arrested three old-growth logging protesters on Friday, Oct. 1 for mischief and obstruction after they blocked industry workers from accessing forestry roads in the region.

Police say they tried to negotiate with the group to let industry vehicles pass through, their efforts were unsuccessful. The three people who were arrested were taken to the Lake Cowichan detachment for processing and released with a future court date.

Police say they were also told that a group of tree planters was challenged when they entered the area. The tree planters’ vehicles were searched by a group of individuals and their access was delayed. They ultimately decided to leave the area. Police are now investigating that interaction.

READ MORE: B.C. Supreme Court denies application to extend Fairy Creek injunction

Fairy Creek watershedforestryprotest

Previous story
Marine heat waves could wipe out fish stocks, UBC study finds
Next story
Whistler, B.C., resident fined $60,000 for feeding black bears

Just Posted

The sound of drums and melodic voices fill the air as Lizz Brooks leads the opening ceremony at Indigenous Perspectives Society reveal. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
HeroWork reveals, celebrates renovations underway at Indigenous Perspectives Society’s Langford site

Fans are invited to check out the Victoria Shamrocks’ new office in The Q Centre this Sunday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria Shamrocks host open house, shoot around this Sunday

This was the scene in Sidney’s Beacon Park Tuesday, Sept. 21 as the municipality held the first of two engagement sessions around the future of Beacon Wharf. The municipality has presented the public with two official options — replace the wharf with a pontoon or not replace it all. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Public correspondence reveals strong opposition to pontoon replacing Sidney’s Beacon Wharf

Interactions between horses, riders and cyclists are mostly respectful on the Galloping Goose, but there is a small percentage of riders who cause one Metchosin equestrian concern. (Photo courtesy of Paula Lewke)
Galloping Goose isn’t dangerous for horses if others play their part, says Metchosin rider