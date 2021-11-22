Protesters with a banner stating ‘RCMP off the yintah’ (Wet’suwet’en territory) blocked a section of the Pat Bay Highway near Elk Lake for approximately two hours Sunday evening. (Charles Bodi/Twitter)

Protesters with a banner stating ‘RCMP off the yintah’ (Wet’suwet’en territory) blocked a section of the Pat Bay Highway near Elk Lake for approximately two hours Sunday evening. (Charles Bodi/Twitter)

Protesters block Pat Bay Highway Sunday evening

Angry motorists detoured for over 2 hours

Protesters blocked Highway 17 for more than two hours Sunday evening, driving angry motorists to social media to express their frustration.

Signalling their support for Wet’suwet’en demonstrations and the fight against fossil fuels, protesters blocked both directions of the Pat Bay Highway between Haliburton and Sayward roads in Saanich at around 5 p.m. on Nov. 21. The highway reopened shortly before 7:45 p.m.

The closure left traffic to detour through neighbourhoods with some motorists stuck on the highway until the roadway reopened.

Saanich police were on scene monitoring the protest.

ALSO READ: Wet’suwet’en solidarity protest hits the streets in Victoria

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Police Department

Previous story
New Parliament opens looking a lot like the old one, facing same issues
Next story
West Shore RCMP seeks footage after View Royal altercation between driver, pedestrian

Just Posted

The purple section shows phase four of the E&N Rail Trail’s construction. (Map courtesy of the Capital Regional District)
Work to extend E&N Rail Trail to Victoria’s Johnson Street Bridge begins in 2022

The EMCS Wolverines begin their 2021-22 season on Dec. 7, with a rookie roster and many expectations. (File - Metro-Creative)
Sooke high school squad eyes start of basketball season

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will soon remove a burnt out RV on Sooke Road. (File - Metro-Creative)
Sooke burnt out RV removal delayed; province working on plan

West Shore RCMP seeks witnesses and video footage after a Nov. 19 altercation at a gas station at Island Highway and Six Mile Road in View Royal. (Black Press file photo)
West Shore RCMP seeks footage after View Royal altercation between driver, pedestrian