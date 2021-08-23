Protesters gather outside RCMP headquarters in Victoria

Demonstrators rallied outside of the Victoria RCMP headquarters Monday afternoon.

Gathering at around 1 p.m. protestors took to the sidewalks surrounding 2881 Nanaimo St. to make a visual and vocal statement, calling for the protection of old-growth forests and the end of RCMP enforcement at the Fairy Creek watershed.

Similar events took place across the province with “RCMP Stand Down” demonstrations planned to also take place between 1 and 3 p.m. in Burnaby, Nanaimo, Parksville, Courtenay and Nelson.

Fairy Creek protesters accuse RCMP of aggression after use of pepper spray

 

