‘Proud to be in Canada’: Immigrant owners of vandalized Island business grateful for support

Ivy Ha, co-owner of Ivy Nails & Spa with husband Brian Yoon are happy to receive so much support and kindness from customers like Carol Carr after their salon was vandalized twice just days apart. (Michael Briones photo)

The owners of a Parksville business vandalized twice, just days apart are deeply moved by the overwhelming support the community has shown.

Brian Yoon and Ivy Ha, who own Ivy Nails & Spa, were surprised that their story has garnered so much attention, which Yoon said was not their intention. They just wanted to express their concern about their salon being the target of vandals.

Ivy Nails and Spa was getting ready to open when vandals broke the glass of their front door on May 13. After getting the it fixed, two days later it was smashed again, raising concerns the business might have been specifically targeted because the owners are Asians.

“It’s terrible that this thing happened,” said Carol Carr, a customer. “They’ve worked so hard to get their business going. They’re nice people.”

READ MORE: Owners wonder if race played a role after business vandalized twice within days

Following the report of the vandalism, Yoon and Ha experienced outpouring kindness they’ve been receiving not only from their regular customers but also from people they don’t know.

Yoon, who came to Canada from South Korea and is still learning English, said they were “surprised.”

The couple had been receiving a host of good messages and encouragements on their email. Some customers brought them flowers.

Yoon said, the unexpected support has made them “proud to be in Canada.”

“We didn’t expect this,” said Yoon. “I have only been here not a long time and as a foreigner feel like a stranger here. But they’ve embraced us and made us feel part of this community.”

Using his translation app on his phone, Yoon searched the words he wanted to relate to the community.

“We are deeply moved,” Yoon said.

Yoon and Ha expressed their sincere thanks for all the kindness, love and support.

For more news from the Island and beyond delivered directly to your email inbox, click here.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksvillequalicum beach