Province buys downtown Victoria lots for supportive housing

The province has purchased two downtown Victoria lots with a plan to build 50 permanent supportive housing units.

BC Housing announced Aug. 27 that it is developing a proposal to build housing on 1053 and 1075 Meares St. with “around-the-clock supports,” such as meal programs, life and employment skills training and health and wellness support services for people in the community experiencing homelessness.

The province spent $3.2 million to buy the lots, which currently contain at least one single-family home.

READ ALSO: Average housing prices would have to drop by $413,000 for Victoria to become affordable

“Everyone deserves a good, safe place to call home, and the need for new supportive housing in Victoria is clear,” Carole James, MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill, said in a news release. “This housing with wraparound supports will make a real difference for people who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness, giving them a place of their own where they can stabilize and rebuild their lives.”

BC Housing plans to have a proposal in place by early 2021 when it plans to begin community process and set up a community advisory committee to oversee the integration of supportive housing in the community.

“We know from experience that these new, purpose-built buildings fit well into existing neighbourhoods and create safe, secure places for people to live in our city and in communities throughout the capital region,” Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps said in a statement.

BC Housing will select a non-profit housing partner to manage the proposed building. More than 200 new supportive homes are in development or already open in Victoria.

READ ALSO: Province buys Victoria hotel to be used as affordable housing for homeless

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC Housinghomeless housingHousingVictoria