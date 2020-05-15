B.C. government spent $18.5 million on Comfort Inn Hotel, located at 3020 Blanshard Street, to provide affordable housing to the homeless.

Province buys Victoria hotel to be used as affordable housing for homeless

B.C. government spent $18.5 million on Comfort Inn Hotel, at 3020 Blanshard St.

The province has purchased a hotel to provide more affordable housing for people in Victoria.

The Comfort Inn Hotel, at 3020 Blanshard St., will provide approximately 65 rooms of temporary accommodation with wraparound supports for people currently living in encampments on Pandora Avenue and in Topaz Park.

The long-term use of the site will be determined through community engagement.

BC Housing has partnered with Our Place Society to operate the building, and Island Health and BC Housing will refer and move people in coming days.

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps said the building has “significant redevelopment potential” and can provide a range of affordable options in the long term.

People who live at the hotel will have access to services such as meals, health care, addictions treatment and harm reduction, storage for personal belongings, along with 24/7 staffing to provide security for residents and the surrounding neighbourhood.

The B.C. government provided approximately $18.5 million to acquire the building.

BC Housing will set up a community advisory committee that includes representatives from the Hillside Quadra and Burnside Gorge community associations and the surrounding community. The committee will oversee the supportive housing’s integration within the community and address concerns raised by the community.

From April 25 to May 13, about 200 people living on the streets in Victoria have been moved into safe, temporary accommodations with health supports.


Most Read