The province has chosen a temporary operator for Victoria’s historic Point Ellice House, just over a month after the non-profit managing the site announced its closure due to a lack of funds. (File photo courtesy Vancouver Island Local History Society)

The province has chosen a temporary operator for Victoria’s historic Point Ellice House, just over a month after the non-profit managing the site announced its closure due to a lack of funds. (File photo courtesy Vancouver Island Local History Society)

Province chooses interim operator for Victoria’s historic Point Ellice House

Popular heritage site to reopen to public by end of the month

The B.C. government has decided to intervene to keep the Point Ellice House Museum and Gardens open to the public, just over a month after the historic site announced its immediate closure due to a lack of funding.

On Friday (May 5), the province announced it has chosen the Forager Foundation as interim operator of Point Ellis House to ensure the heritage site remains open to the public while plans are underway to find a long-term site manager.

“Point Ellice House belongs to the people of British Columbia, and we are committed to keeping this important heritage site open for locals and visitors,” Tourism Minister Lana Popham said in a statement.

“We are excited the Forager Foundation will reopen this special heritage site and continue to keep its rich history accessible to everyone.”

The decision means the non-profit Vancouver Island Local History Society, which took over the site’s operations only a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic, will no longer be managing it.

“We will be working to build off of the legacy of previous site managers and create new programs and resources that share Point Ellice’s unique story with a broader audience in Victoria and across the province,” said Bryce Watts, founder and president of the Forager Foundation.

Founded in 2013, the non-profit specializes in educational program development, including VR Voyage, an interactive virtual reality platform that allows the public to engage with arts, culture and heritage across the province.

The province has also renewed a contract for site operations with the Carr House Community Society, established in March 2021, for the next five years. The historic Emily Carr House welcomes roughly 6,000 visitors each year through its programs and tours.

Point Ellice House Museum and Gardens is expected to reopen by the end of the month.

READ MORE: Popular Victoria historic site closes citing lack of provincial funding

Do you have a story tip? Email: austin.westphal@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC governmentHeritagehistoryProvincial GovernmentVictoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
4 years-plus sentence in one of the largest fentanyl seizures ever in Comox Valley
Next story
‘We are in a crisis’: Red Dress Day honoured as leaders say more work to be done

Just Posted

The province has chosen a temporary operator for Victoria’s historic Point Ellice House, just over a month after the non-profit managing the site announced its closure due to a lack of funds. (File photo courtesy Vancouver Island Local History Society)
Province chooses interim operator for Victoria’s historic Point Ellice House

Saanich Mayor Dean Murdock outside two 11-unit purpose-built rental buildings on Richmond Road near Royal Jubilee Hospital. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Saanich endorses zone allowing small apartment buildings on single-family lots

Tom Michell of Michell’s Farm says many more people are now supporting local farmers. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
Saanich Peninsula farmers pin their hopes on a bountiful year

An exterior staircase was removed without permits from a Cook Street building that’s had various fire safety issues in recent years. (Courtesy City of Victoria)
Victoria targets landlord putting low-income tenants at fire risk