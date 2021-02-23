Two groups in the Port Renfrew area will receive more than $1.2 million in provincial government funding. (File photo)

Province funds new economic projects in Port Renfrew

Recovery grants support jobs in rural communities

The western tip of the Sooke Region will share more than $1.2 million in provincial government grants targeting new jobs and economic opportunities to help rural communities recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

Rural Economic Recovery (RER) program grants will support communities recovering from the economic impacts of COVID-19 and build their economies for the future, the province said in a press release.

The local projects include:

• The Pacheedaht First Nation will receive $992,589 for a campground expansion, which will add serviced and unserviced campsites, service additional sites, washroom facilities and parking, and improve access.

• In Port Renfrew, the WorkLink Employment Society is the recipient of $280,000 for a mobile visitor/business information centre.

“Our government is connecting communities with the resources they need to create jobs and new economic opportunities,” said Katrine Conroy, minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

“This has been a challenging year for British Columbians, and the remoteness of some rural communities can mean additional challenges. These grants will have a positive impact as communities manage through COVID-19 and beyond.”

ALSO READ: New Coast Guard facility in the works for Port Renfrew


Coronaviruseconomic growthPort RenfrewProvincial Government

Most Read