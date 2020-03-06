Province invests in more than 400 more childcare spaces in Greater Victoria

‘These extra spaces will provide relief for many families,’ says Cordova Bay Elementary PAC president

A group of students attended the childcare announcement which took place in the Cordova bay Elementary library on Friday. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

The B.C. government is helping to bring more than 400 new childcare spaces to the Capital Regional District (CRD).

On Friday morning, Katrine Conroy, Minister of Children and Family Development; Rob Fleming, Minister of Education and MLA for Victoria-Swan Lake; and Lana Popham, MLA for Saanich South were at Cordova Bay Elementary to announce investment in 462 new childcare spaces for the region.

READ ALSO: Six Greater Victoria municipalities partner for childcare analysis

In an effort to make quality childcare more affordable and accessible, the province is investing in the new spaces along with seven new projects with local school districts.

Through these partnerships, more than 300 childcare spaces will be made available at elementary schools across the region – including 20 at Cordova Bay Elementary, Conroy told the group.

“Having childcare at school-sites is beneficial for many reasons,” said Minister it Education Rob Fleming. He emphasized that children are more successful in kindergarten when they’ve been in the school beforehand and congestion on streets improves when daycare is at the school. — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) March 6, 2020

READ ALSO: B.C. launches $2-million childcare professional development network

Four more projects in the region will add 150 other childcare spaces for families – 40 school-age spaces can be expected at the West Shore Parks and Recreation Society, a new 36 space child care centre is being built by the Esquimalt Nation, Saanich Neighbourhood Place is adding 49 spaces to its child care facility and a new junior kindergarten with 25 spaces for children ages 3 to 5 is coming to Christ Church Cathedral Education Society.

Heidi Low, president of the Cordova Bay Elementary Parent Advisory Council, said the new childcare spaces couldn’t have come at a better time as the community is expanding.

“These extra spaces will provide relief for many families,” she said.

READ ALSO: Province adds 260 more childcare spaces in Greater Victoria

The new spaces in the CRD will be made affordable through the same initiatives that allow families to apply for reduced childcare rates – some as low as $10 per day – based on income, Conroy explained.

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

ChildcareCRDSaanich



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.