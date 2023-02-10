FILE – B.C. Premier David Eby speaks during a news conference in Vancouver, on Sunday, February 5, 2023. The City of Vancouver has announced $2.8 million in funding for Vancouver Coastal Health to bolster mental health outreach teams. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

FILE – B.C. Premier David Eby speaks during a news conference in Vancouver, on Sunday, February 5, 2023. The City of Vancouver has announced $2.8 million in funding for Vancouver Coastal Health to bolster mental health outreach teams. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Province pledges one-time grants totalling $1B for B.C. cities, regional districts

Premier David Eby announced the funding Friday morning in Surrey

The spending splurge of B.C.’s New Democratic government continues.

Premier David Eby announced Friday morning (Feb. 10) in Surrey that his government would distribute grants worth $1 billion to municipalities and regional districts by the end of March 2023.

Communities will be able to use the grants to build affordable housing infrastructure and amenities to prepare for future growth and build the amenities needed to support new home construction.

“Cities need more resources than what are available,” Eby said.

B.C. faces an infrastructure need now because of decisions made by past governments, he added.

“Every B.C. community should be place where you can build a good life.”

RELATED: B.C. government to make heavy use of spending surplus: Throne Speech

More to come.

@wolfgangdepner
wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Provincial Government

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
North Island College introduces new pre-health program to help fill Island health-care gaps

Just Posted

The Sooke Shelter Society is gearing up for its second year hosting the Coldest Night of the Year walk and is encouraging Sooke Region residents to bundle up and join in on Feb. 25. (File - Mike Youds - Special to Black Press Media)
Coldest Night of the Year organizers in Sooke set $25K fundraising goal

Deepsea fragile pink sea urchin aggregating to feed on decaying seaweed at the Endeavour site during a 2016 expedition, is seen in this image provided February 7, 2023. Pink urchins like these are expanding their territory into shallower B.C. water. Researchers say the movement is a sign of how fast climate change is impacting life in the water. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ocean Networks Canada/WHOI
B.C’s pink sea urchins are on the move to shallower waters thanks to climate change

Several thousands of dollars worth of rare books were stolen from a business on Fort Street in downtown Victoria. (Russell Books/Facebook)
Rare and valuable tomes stolen in Victoria bookstore break and enter

Forner premier John Horgan is leaving provincial politics. He made the announcement Thursday in the provincial legislature. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Former premier, Langford-Juan de Fuca MLA John Horgan is leaving provincial politics

Pop-up banner image