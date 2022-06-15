The province has replaced three defective street lights on Highway 1 near Aspen Road which have been shining an odd purple glow. (Black Press Media file photo)

Province replacing ‘defective’ purple lights on Malahat

Three streetlights replaced at Highway 1 and Aspen Road

Motorists traveling the Malahat highway at night should notice some improved visibility in the coming days, as the province begins replacement work of several streetlights.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is replacing three LED streetlights which have been casting an unusual purple glow.

In an emailed statement, the ministry said the issue was isolated to lights at the intersection of Highway 1 and Aspen Road, which were found to be defective.

A contractor was working to replace the light fixtures as of Tuesday (June 14), and the province confirmed that as of Wednesday (June 15) they had all been replaced. The manufacturing defect has only occurred in isolated locations, and is not expected to be an ongoing issue.

“Ensuring the safety of all road users is the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s top priority,” the ministry said.

The replacement lights are a complement to the ongoing, three-year project to upgrade all lighting on provincial highways on the Island to LED fixtures, which are more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly than previous fixtures.

READ MORE: More Malahat construction, expected to start this summer, will take a year to complete

