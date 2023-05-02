An adult male spongy moth. (File photo courtesy of the Government of B.C.)

An adult male spongy moth. (File photo courtesy of the Government of B.C.)

Province targets invasive moth with aerial spraying in Greater Victoria

Treatments for spongy moth returning to Esquimalt, View Royal, Colwood this spring

Aerial spraying treatments for an invasive species of moth will return to Greater Victoria this spring.

The province will be attempting to treat 267 hectares in Esquimalt, 381 hectares in View Royal and 341 hectares in Colwood for spongy moths.

Trapping results from last year “show clear evidence that spongy moth populations are becoming established in the treatment areas,” the Ministry of Forests said in a statement.

The ministry was issued a pesticide use permit to aerial spray residential, commercial, federal and public lands with a biological insecticide, Foray 48B, which is approved for use by certified organic farms.

“It poses a very low risk to humans, which can be further reduced by staying indoors during the spray, and does not harm mammals, birds, fish, plants, reptiles, amphibians or bees. It affects only moth and butterfly caterpillars after they have ingested it, and the spray timing targets the emergence of spongy moth caterpillars,” the ministry noted in the statement.

Three applications are planned for the targetted areas between mid-May and mid-June with each taking place seven to 10 days apart and could take up to two days to complete.

Spraying is expected to take place at first light, ending no later than 7:30 a.m.

Changes in weather conditions may cause delays or cancellations, for more information call 1-866-917-5999 or visit gov.bc.ca/spongymoth.

ALSO READ: These 3 pests with rising populations can decimate foliage: Victoria arborist

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@goldstreamgazette.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

forestry

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. coroner’s jury says Vancouver police should expedite use of body cameras
Next story
Summerland snowpack significantly higher than normal

Just Posted

Juvenile Rockfish in Barkley Sound. (Photo courtesy of Emily Adamczyk)
Former UVic scientist eavesdropping on fish to fathom their underwater secrets

An adult male spongy moth. (File photo courtesy of the Government of B.C.)
Province targets invasive moth with aerial spraying in Greater Victoria

While home prices in Greater Victoria have stabilized, the Victoria Real Estate Board chair warns they could rise if inventory doesn’t keep up with spring demand. (Black Press Media file photo)
More inventory needed to supply spring demand in Greater Victoria real estate market

The Luxton Spring Fair is back May 18-21, bringing plenty of fun for all ages. (Black Press Media file photo)
Luxton Spring Fair returns to Langford for Victoria Day weekend