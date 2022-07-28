(File Photo)

Province warns of increased fire risk ahead of B.C Day long weekend

Sustained high temperatures through the week are increasing the potential for wildfires

Ahead of the B.C. Day long weekend, the BC Wildfire Service is reminding residents, travellers and campers to be prepared for wildfires and heat. The service encourages everyone to have an emergency plan and stay informed as fire conditions change.

So far, there have been 380 wildfires in B.C. since April 1, burning more than 13,000 hectares. While the wildfire season has been fairly tame compared to recent years, conditions can change quickly. The BC Wildfire Service says 52 per cent of this year’s fires have been caused by human activity.

Category 2 and 3 open burns are prohibited throughout B.C., however, there is no campfire ban in place. Local governments and other jurisdictions like BC Parks may have their own burning restrictions in place. Be sure to check which regulations apply before lighting any fire.

Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a violation ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

Hot weather is expected to continue through to Saturday (July 30) before things start to cool off.

READ MORE: New single-day temperature records set across B.C. amid heat wave

READ MORE: Nohomin Creek wildfire currently stable with extreme heat in forecast

