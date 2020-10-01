The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating a man who was found dead in his cell at a correctional facility. (IIO)

Provincial police watchdog opens investigation after man found dead at correctional facility

The man was arrested by North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP on Sept. 28

The Independent Investigation Office (IIO) of B.C. has opened an investigation into the death of a man, found dead in his cell at a correctional facility on Sept. 30.

According to the IIO, on Sept. 28 at 8:20 p.m. a man was arrested by North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP and was transported to the detachment cells.

READ ALSO: Police watchdog opens investigation into unspecified Saanich incident

On Sept. 29 Emergency Health Services (EHS) were called at the man’s request. EHS spoke with the man, who reportedly refused treatment. He was then transported to a local area correctional facility.

While the facility is unnamed the IIO says it is investigating an incident in Victoria.

READ ALSO: Independent Investigations Office clears VicPD officer in fatal shooting of Rhett Mutch

The next day the man was found dead in his cell at the correctional facility.

The IIO will determine what role, if any, the officer’s action or inaction may have played a role in the man’s death. The IIO investigates any incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. investigation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Here’s what to do as Canada Student Loan payments resume, starting today
Next story
B.C. starts October with 82 more positive COVID-19 tests

Just Posted

Sooke’s DeMamiel Creek project cost reduced by $200,000

Municipal staff lauded for coming up with savings, without compromising project

Provincial police watchdog opens investigation after man found dead at correctional facility

The man was arrested by North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP on Sept. 28

Sooke wants public participation in OCP process

Official community plan to be updated in coming months

Sooke to decide which properties get tax exemptions for next five years

Twenty-three applicants eye council’s approval

Warm weather doesn’t stop winter tire regulations for Vancouver Island roads

Rules enforced with fines from Oct. 1 to March 31

B.C. starts October with 82 more positive COVID-19 tests

10,899 tests a record for a single day, Bonnie Henry says

Missing mushroom picker in northern B.C. found dead

Witset elder found deceased in Price Creek area more than two weeks after he vanished

BC Greens focus on long-term care reform in first platform promise

Greens have promised to move away from the for-profit care home model

‘It’s a nightmare’: Northern B.C. family desperate after living in hotel for a year

Renae Podgorney says because of a lack of rentals, she’s now applying to rent a one-bedroom unit

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Costs climb to more than $100K for BC SPCA to care for animals in B.C. farm seizure

Eight puppies, of the 97 animals seized have now died from parvovirus enteritis

B.C. VOTES 2020: Wilkinson to stop 24-hour camping in city parks

Ban on ‘unsafe roadside panhandling’ to be enforced

Be prepared and drive safely, say BC RCMP as winter draws closer

Police provide list of ways to stay safe while driving in winter conditions

Lessons from a pandemic: How to design a nursing home that’s safe and love-filled

A look at how one care home is battling the pandemic with the social needs of the elderly in their care

Most Read