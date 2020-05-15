The Town of View Royal is looking for public input on their latest purchase of land at 1642 Little Road (right side of the fence). Currently, they are open to plans for parks or added greenspace for the community. (Courtesy of Town of View Royal)

Public asked for ideas on View Royal’s latest land purchase

4.4-acre property near Eagle Creek Park purchased for $750,000

The Town of View Royal has secured 4.4 acres of land that could potentially be used for a park or additional green space in the future – now, they’re looking for public input.

Recently, the land at 1642 Little Rd. near Eagle Creek Village was purchased for $750,000 from the Henson family, longtime owners. The property sits close to Eagle Creek Park at Watkiss Way and Helmcken Road.

Funds for the purchase came from Development Cost Charges, a fee charged to developers to fund neighbourhood amenities and develop more parkland and open space.

“In this growing neighbourhood, council saw a rare opportunity to buy a significant parcel of land and took that opening,” said Mayor David Screech.

“It is council’s intention that this piece of land be added to the Town’s significant inventory of parks and greenspace and a plan be developed for it in the future.”

No plan has been submitted for the open space yet, but Screech said they will begin promoting the land on social media to help get ideas on what it can become in the future.

