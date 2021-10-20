UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway reopens in View Royal following police incident

Police have safely taken a person in crisis into custody following an incident on the Helmcken Road overpass in View Royal.
While police were assisting the person, traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway and the Helmcken Road overpass was diverted but reopened shortly after noon on Wednesday.
Police thanked the public for their patience and noted they were taking the individual to receive necessary care.
