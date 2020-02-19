A public hearing will be held by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner into allegations of off-duty sexual misconduct by a member of the Victoria Police Department. (Black Press Media file photo)

Public hearing coming for Victoria police officer accused of sexual misconduct

Police watchdog hearing follows VPD investigation into allegations

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating a member of the Victoria Police Department for allegations of off-duty sexual misconduct.

On Wednesday the Police Complaint Commissioner announced a public hearing into the allegations, which remain private until the hearing moves ahead.

The hearing won’t be the first time the claims are heard by the Commission. The Vancouver Police Department conducted an independent investigation and referred the matter to the Commissioner for review by a retired judge.

READ ALSO: Police watchdog concludes VicPD officer not at fault in high-speed four-car collision

When Judge James Threlfall found that evidence did not support a finding of misconduct, the complainant – who had not had a chance to testify during the discipline proceeding – requested a public hearing.

Judge Wally Oppal, a retired Supreme Court Justice, was appointed to adjudicate the upcoming proceedings.

Names of involved parties have been withheld to protect the identity of the complainant but the judge may make changes to disclosure throughout the course of the hearing.

The Police Complaint Commissioner is a civilian-led independent officer of the Legislature that oversees complaints, investigations and discipline involving B.C.’s municipal police officers.

Appointed judges can determine if misconduct occurred and determine if corrective measure need to be imposed. They can also make policy or practice recommendations to the Chief Constable or Police Board.

A date for the public hearing has not yet been determined.

READ ALSO: Discipline ruling upheld for ex-Victoria police chief Frank Elsner


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
