Public hearing on Thursday for 137-unit redevelopment in James Bay

Victoria council will make its decision on the proposal after the hearing

A rendering of a 137-unit rental building proposed for the corner of the Menzies and Niagara streets in James Bay. (Photo courtesy of Primex Investments/Continuum Architecture)

People can participate in a Thursday night public hearing for a redevelopment looking to bring 92 net new rental spaces to the corner of the Menzies and Niagara streets in James Bay.

Council will decide whether to approve the six-storey, 137-unit rental project afterward. The public input session is scheduled last among four public hearings scheduled for the March 24 meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m.

Of the 137 units, the market-rental proposal in James Bay includes 89 one-bedrooms, with 26 of those having dens and 12 being smaller spaces. The rest of the building would include 33 two-bedroom units, 14 three-bedrooms and one studio. A housing agreement will secure the site for rental housing for the life of the building.

The project plans for an underground parkade with 95 vehicle stalls, 10 visitor spaces and two carshare spots – each unit receives a membership for use of the two shared vehicles. A traffic study submitted to the city stated parking demand will be met by the on-site spaces and the development won’t have a noticeable impact on local traffic. The proposed bike parking would go beyond city requirements.

The plan calls for a net increase of 58 trees at the site, but 23 existing ones would be cut down during construction.

The proposed six storeys exceeds the James Bay Neighbourhood Plan’s limit of four, but city staff said the two additional storeys have been designed in a way that would fit the location.

Information on how to participate in the public hearing is available at bit.ly/3JwiUsS.

READ: 6-storey redevelopment in Victoria would add 92 net new rentals to apartment site

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of Victoriadevelopmentrental marketVictoria