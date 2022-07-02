Public hearings on tap for Saanich fire hall project, McRae/Shelbourne proposal

The public hearing and possible council decision on a six-storey mixed-use building at the corner of Shelbourne Street and McRae Avenue in Saanich was rescheduled for 7 p.m. on July 5. (Courtesy of Abstract Developments)

A public hearing on Abstract Developments’ proposed six-storey residential project at Shelbourne Street and McRae Avenue in Saanich will happen July 5, after being postponed due to the length of time taken for two previous hearings.

Residents looking to speak or listen in on the proceedings are advised the new time is next Tuesday (July 5) at 7 p.m. Visit saanich.ca to learn how to log in to the online meeting.

On July 12, residents and other potentially affected parties are also invited to attend a public hearing on the new No. 2 fire station project for the Saanich Fire Department.

The proposal to expand emergency response capabilities from the site on the southeast corner of Royal Oak and Elk Lake drives calls for a new two-storey hall able to host eight response vehicles. It also includes a related expansion of other operational elements, plus the new facility would continue to be the main training centre for the Saanich Fire Department.

