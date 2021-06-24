Public invited to ride to fundraiser for Victoria Olympian cyclist on Saturday

Victoria’s Jay Lamoureux, leading Canada’s track cycling team pursuit riders in this photo taken during the 2020 Track World Championships, will compete at the Tokyo Summer Games next month. (Photo: Rob Jones, courtesy of the Canadian Olympic Committee)

A fundraiser at the Westshore Velodrome will send off Victoria’s Jay Lamoureux before he heads to Tokyo to compete for Olympic gold with Canada’s Team Pursuit cycling squad.

The fundraiser runs from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. this Saturday (June 26) at the velodrome, on the West Shore Parks and Recreation lands in Colwood.

Event goers will be able to sign a banner that Lamoureux will take to the Olympics and are also encouraged to ride to the fundraiser on one of nine road, gravel or mountain bike routes before finishing with an optional lap at the velodrome. The nine bike routes have been curated by local Olympians and local cycling heroes.

In order to get the package of the routes, riders are asked to make a donation to help offset the costs of Lamoureux’s Olympic journey. Donations can be made by going to bit.ly/3qlmSf6 and selecting the “give” option. Organizers said those who send proof of donation to jdayvelo@gmail.com by the registration deadline of midnight on June 24 will then be sent he route package.

The velodrome will be limited to 50 people at a time to follow provincial COVID-19 guidelines. Participants must register for a certain time slot to meet the soon-to-be Olympian and can do so at bit.ly/35NV3Te. Participants who don’t use one of the nine routes, but still want to go and meet Lamoureux must also register for a time slot.

