A public hearing on Victoria’s missing middle proposal continues on Sept. 1. The initiative would allow for corner townhomes and houseplexes, as well as infill homes on heritage-worthy properties – all seen as important housing types to keep families in Victoria – on lots only zoned for standalone homes.(Courtesy of City of Victoria)

A public hearing on Victoria’s missing middle proposal continues on Sept. 1. The initiative would allow for corner townhomes and houseplexes, as well as infill homes on heritage-worthy properties – all seen as important housing types to keep families in Victoria – on lots only zoned for standalone homes.(Courtesy of City of Victoria)

Public to again give opinions on Victoria’s missing middle housing Thursday

Initiative is a key part of city’s plan to keep families from having to leave the capital

Part two of a public hearing that started nearly a month ago continues Thursday night as Victoria considers what kinds of housing should be allowed to exist in the majority of the city.

The city’s missing middle proposal looks to make it so that lots currently zoned for single-family homes could also host smaller multi-family builds.

The initiative would allow for corner townhomes and houseplexes, as well as infill homes on heritage-worthy properties – all seen as important housing types to keep families in Victoria – on lots only zoned for standalone homes.

The proposal also comes with a set of guidelines that aim to ensure projects fit neighbourhoods, and promote livability by including accessibility standards, integrated parking, minimized privacy issues and greenspace.

The city said the initiative is key to ensuring families have a place in the city as the last three decades have seen a net drop in school children and adults aged 30 to 50. However, the city also said the ground-oriented homes will help seniors age in place as it expects the older demographic to double over the next 20 years.

At the first half of the hearing, supporters told stories of community members eventually being forced out of the city after navigating the precarious local market. Opponents said it would change neighbourhoods too much and some wanted a more scaled-down version. Some opponents said they weren’t adequately consulted while a health-care worker in favour said they’ve bounced between five rentals since engagement began in 2019.

Victoria has also positioned the policy as just one piece of a more than 40-part housing strategy focused on the entire continuum of living spaces.

“What’s proposed through the missing middle housing initiative is not a silver bullet for the affordability crisis, but by addressing a critical gap in housing choice and availability, it does play an important role in helping our overall housing system and our local economy function well,” Malcolm MacLean, a community planner with the city, said at the first hearing.

The city’s recent housing review found missing middle homes are one of the main areas where it’s falling short. Those housing types made up four per cent of all the housing units approved in the last decade and accounted for two per cent last year.

The initiative has also gained some national attention recently as the Globe and Mail’s editorial board called for it to be adopted. The paper noted, like other Canadian cities, Victoria’s deliberate zoning policy is causing a lack of housing and contributing to surging prices that are unattainable for the demographics needing them.

Ways to participate in the public hearing are available at bit.ly/3R8SMZ2.

READ: Victoria housing review finds stark shortage in family spaces being approved

jake.romphf@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Housing crisisVictoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
RCMP officer charged with driving offence after motorcyclist injured in Nanaimo last year
Next story
Real estate sales, prices dropping across Greater Victoria

Just Posted

Figures from Victoria Real Estate Board show sales in August 2022 dropped 42.5 per cent compared to the same period last year. (Black Press Media file photo)
Real estate sales, prices dropping across Greater Victoria

Sooke resident Janet Robinson, a constable with the Saanich Police, is taking part in the 2022 Tour de Rock. (Rick Stiebel - Sooke News Mirror)
Tour de Rock rider has special bond to Sooke

Police are searching for a suspect after an Esquimalt woman was awoken by an intruder in her bedroom early Thursday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
Esquimalt woman awoken by intruder in her bedroom

A public hearing on Victoria’s missing middle proposal continues on Sept. 1. The initiative would allow for corner townhomes and houseplexes, as well as infill homes on heritage-worthy properties – all seen as important housing types to keep families in Victoria – on lots only zoned for standalone homes.(Courtesy of City of Victoria)
Public to again give opinions on Victoria’s missing middle housing Thursday