Quadra crash backs up traffic as police await cleanup crew

No injuries reported in Tuesday morning crash at Tattersall

Traffic was heavily impacted on Quadra Street near Tattersall Drive after a crash at the intersection Tuesday morning.

The Saanich Police Department took to social media to alert drivers to the congestion, but also to assure there were no injuries reported in the multi-vehicle crash Aug. 31.

Online resources showed traffic impacts spanning Quadra Street between Leslie Drive and Cook/Cloverdale as well as on both sides of Tattersall.

Around 9:30 a.m., Saanich police asked drivers to avoid the area.

