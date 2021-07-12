Quadra Street block closing July 12 for four weeks

All traffic will detour around Greenridge and Reynolds

A map of the closed section of Quadra Street in Saanich. (Courtesy of District of Saanich)

A section of Quadra Street will be closed for four weeks starting July 12, while the District of Saanich replaces an old storm drain.

The block between Greenridge Crescent and Reynolds Road will be closed to all vehicle, pedestrian and cyclist traffic for the duration, expected to complete Aug. 6.

Transit buses have planned a detour route, and signage will direct all other traffic around the area as well. Lochside Trail that crosses Quadra Street at Greenridge Crescent will remain open. Saanich also confirmed that businesses in the area will be accessible during the road work.

Quadra Street has long needed resurfacing work to repair cracked asphalt. Repaving and improving sidewalks in the area is already underway and will continue for the next two months according to a Saanich news release.

