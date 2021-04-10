A 3.0-magnitude earthquake occurred off Ucluelet just after 12:30 a.m. on April 10 and was reportedly felt as far south as Oregon. (Map via United States Geological Survey)

Quake off Ucluelet reportedly felt as far south as Oregon

Magnitude 1.5 earthquake also reported off Vancouver Island’s west coast hours earlier

You may not have felt them, but two small earthquakes occurred off Vancouver Island Friday afternoon and early Saturday morning.

According to a social media post by John Cassidy, earthquake seismologist for National Resources Canada, the first minor quake occurred on April 9, on the northwest coast of the Island and registered as a 1.5-magnitude quake.

He noted that no one had reported feeling the “tiny earthquake,” but that it was a reminder that the Island is “an active seismic zone” and that even the smallest earthquakes can be detected.

The second quake occurred just after 12:30 a.m. on April 10. The 3.0-magnitude earthquake was also located on the west coast of the Island, but closer to Ucluelet and Bamfield, Cassidy reported.

Per the United States Geological Survey, the Saturday morning quake had a depth of 37.2 km and was felt by someone living more than 400 kilometres away in Oregon.

Those who felt the earthquakes can report on the Natural Resources Canada website, earthquakescanada.nrcan.gc.ca, or earthquake.usgs.gov.

Earthquake

