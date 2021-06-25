Quality Foods, Cascadia Liquor confirmed for Royal Bay development in Colwood

Merchants to be part of The Commons at Latoria Boulevard and Metchosin Road

A rendering of part of GableCraft Homes’ development on Royal Bay Latoria North lands. (City of Colwood report)

A Quality Foods grocery store and Cascadia liquor store are the latest retail developments planned for The Commons commercial district in Colwood’s Royal Bay neighbourhood.

Construction on the adjoining retail stores will begin this summer, with an expected opening in 2023. The Cascadia location will be the second in Colwood following the opening of Hatley Park Centre’s liquor store in 2007.

Map shows zoning for the various sections planned for the next phase of the Royal Bay development south of Latoria Boulevard and west of Metchosin Road. (Courtesy City of Colwood)

“We are very excited to be opening in a vibrant and exciting location within one of Greater Victoria’s fastest-growing communities,” said Jeremy Pott, regional manager for Cascadia Liquor.

Colwood council approved Royal Bay’s Commons and Quarry districts for construction last year. The Commons will account for the eastern 41.5 acres of the 108-acre total development and will consist of 1,300 mixed-use development units across an 80,000 square foot retail village.

“Cascadia is a perfect fit for the new retail village taking shape at Royal Bay,” added Matt Davis, vice-president of development for PCRE Group, which is constructing The Commons and Quarry commercial and residential districts. “Convenient access to groceries, a liquor store and everyday services are important to those living in and near Royal Bay, and we are thrilled to bring another local company into the heart of the neighbourhood.”

For more information, visit colwood.ca and do a search for Royal Bay.

