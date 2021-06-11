UPDATE: Queen Victoria statue at B.C. legislature vandalized Friday

Statue base splattered with what looks to be red paint, old-growth logging protest held in afternoon

The Queen Victoria statue at the B.C. legislature was splattered with what looks like red paint on Friday. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Workers were busy powerwashing red paint off the statue of Queen Victoria at the B.C. Legislature at around 4 p.m. Friday. The base of the statue had been splattered with what looked to be red paint earlier in the day.

Victoria police are looking for witnesses and others with information after they said the statue as vandalised around 2:30 p.m. VicPD said as a protest was going on outside the legislature, a group of people moved to the Queen Victoria statue and vandalized it with red paint.

A demonstration against logging old growth forests took place outside the legislature on Friday.

Police said the damage to the statue is being assessed.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Tattersall Drive reopens in Saanich after police incident closed traffic

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC legislatureVicPDVictoria