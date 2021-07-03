Racial equity training available this fall for Greater Victoria organizations

Resource aims to address workplace disparities, barriers placed upon immigrants, people of colour

The Inter-Cultural Association of Victoria has created Tools for Equity, a workplace racial equity program developed in partnership with Canadian Heritage and the United Way of Southern Vancouver Island. (Facebook/ICA)

In an effort to combat issues of systemic racism in the Capital Region, the Inter-Cultural Association of Greater Victoria has created Tools for Equity, in partnership with Canadian Heritage and the United Way of Southern Vancouver Island.

When offered in October, the program will address workplace disparities and barriers placed upon immigrants and people of colour. Its methods will include organization coaching, as well as help with developing long-term equity policies and institutional practices. The program’s goal is to strengthen competencies from entry to management levels in working with racialized colleagues and clients.

READ ALSO: Survey seeks input on racism in Greater Victoria

“Businesses that genuinely want to be more inclusive and equitable but are unsure of how to move forward … understand that doing this work will keep them both relevant and competitive,” said association CEO Jean McRae.

Mark Breslauer, CEO of United Way South Vancouver Island, said his organization “believes that diversity, equity and inclusion are at the heart of a healthy and vibrant community. Our vision is that people of all backgrounds, races, abilities, and orientations can share their voices freely and build a greater community for all.”

Interested organizations can join the Tools for Equity mailing list for development updates. For more information, visit icavictoria.org/tools-for-equity/.

READ ALSO: Residents give green light to seven projects funded by City of Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Cultureequalityracism