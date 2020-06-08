Victoria Police Department are looking for the suspect who left a racist message – digitally altered to be unreadable in this image – in graffiti on a building in Chinatown on Saturday. (Allen Ma photo)

Racist graffiti left on building in Victoria’s Chinatown

VicPD asks anyone with information on June 5 incident to come forward

Allen Ma spent his Saturday morning cleaning a racist message off a building in Victoria’s Chinatown.

The president of the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association got a call from police over the weekend telling him that a part of their school in the 600-block of Fisgard Street was marked up.

“I’ve never seen such wording since I’ve been here,” said Ma, a Victoria resident since 1969. “I thought it was some kind of joke, but later I found out it was true.”

Ma said he doesn’t like repeating the words that were written, which grouped Chinese people with animals. This incident occurred a day before an anti-racism peace rally for Black lives drew thousands at Centennial Square.

READ MORE: Racism is here too, say Victoria’s black community leaders

“I hope they come forward,” said Ma. “What they did was [a] disgrace. Canada is multicultural and the pandemic isn’t [caused by] Chinese people.”

Victoria Police Department is investigating and asks anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to please call 250-995-7654, and select option 1 for the report desk. To report what you know anonymously, please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ALSO READ: Vancouver police probe racist vandalism on Chinese cultural centre

Most Read