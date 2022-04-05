Racist, sexist and anti-LGBTQ messages smeared across Sidney

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP believe multiple individuals are responsible for the graffiti, including one case depicting sexual, racist and anti-LGBTQ comments featuring swastikas. (Black Press Media file photo)

After a string of graffiti incidents, including one case depicting sexual, racist and anti-LGBTQ comments featuring swastikas, the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the culprits.

Cpl. Andres Sanchez said in a release that police believe several individuals are responsible for the graffiti incidents, which are described as ongoing.

I am appalled by some of the vile and racist comments that I have seen spray-painted on our local buildings,” he said in a statement. “There is a difference between street art and the blatant defacing of property in a malicious way. These acts do not represent the values our community holds toward any group.

The graffiti has appeared on spots around several popular locations including the playground near Tulista Park as well as the skateboard park near that playground.

It is not clear when the graffiti first started to appear around the community.

Black Press Media has asked for additional details.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Sidney/North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931.

