Raging driver endangers biking mother and daughter in Esquimalt

Victoria police seek witnesses to Craigflower incident, treating it as hate motivated

Victoria police are looking for witnesses and information after a driver allegedly swerved and yelled hateful and racial slurs at a cycling mother and daughter on Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police are looking for witnesses and information after a driver allegedly swerved and yelled hateful and racial slurs at a cycling mother and daughter during a Tuesday road rage incident in Esquimalt.

Police say a driver reportedly tried to force the riders off the road around 4:30 p.m. on May 25.

The mother and daughter told police there was a brief verbal confrontation with a man driving a black sports car at the intersection of Craigflower Road and Arcadia Street. Officers heard that the man started to drive in the opposite direction down Craigflower, before circling back and allegedly swerving toward them in the bike lane.

The man also yelled racial and hateful slurs at the pair during the incident. The victims weren’t physically injured.

The driver is described as Caucasian, about age 20 with blonde hair. He was wearing a baseball hat at the time. His vehicle looked like a black sports car, possibly an Acura, with red seats.

Police are treating the incident as hate motivated.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

