(Pixabay)

‘Rapid, serial dating’ a no-go even as people expand their pandemic bubbles: Dr. Henry

Slow and steady is the name of the dating game right now, top doctor says

B.C.’s top doctor tried her hand at dating advice on Tuesday (May 12) as she was peppered with questions about what single people, who have endured months in isolation, could do as the province began to move to its new normal.

“Many people have adapted to online and to talking online and to having encounters online that can be quite helpful in that regard,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said during the daily COVID-19 update.

“Now is the time when we need to be careful, we’re not out of that place where coming together in large groups is going to be safe for a while.”

But Henry did acknowledge that a pandemic where reducing contacts is key can be a lonely time for single people or those who live alone. The province is set to loosen restrictions this May long weekend, including allow more establishments to open up and letting British Columbians expand their “pandemic bubble” up to around half a dozen people.

“Yes we can look at how we can connect with those people who we have been talking to online,” she said.

But dating, like many aspects of life, will look different for a while. Henry reminded British Columbians that kissing is an easy way to spread COVID-19, a respiratory virus spread by droplets.

“If you are going to start a relationship with somebody this is not the time to do rapid serial dating,” she said.

“Pick somebody, see if it works and then take your time.”

READ MORE: B.C. records just 7 new cases, 1 death as next phase of COVID-19 reopening inches closer

VIDEO: Young B.C. couple tie the knot in wake of COVID-19

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusRelationships

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Resilient’ nurses ensure best care for patients despite challenges
Next story
One person dead in boating accident off Hornby Island

Just Posted

United Way of Greater Victoria shares collaboration, innovation with new webinars

Series launches May 12, aims to unite philanthropic leaders with local businesses

‘Resilient’ nurses ensure best care for patients despite challenges

May 11 to 17 is National Nurses Week in Canada

West Shore student petitions for more than a video graduation ceremony

Online petition receives nearly 3,000 signatures in less than one week

New Saanich development provides options for people struggling to find housing

Residents begin moving into new affordable housing units this week

Fire protection helps lower Central Saanich insurance premiums

Improved fire insurance rating could see premiums drop from one to three per cent

COVID-19: Forget big weddings this summer, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

Too soon to draw link between child illness and coronavirus

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

B.C. sees spike in search and rescue calls ahead of COVID-19 restrictions easing

Search and rescue groups, made up of volunteers, risk contracting COVID-19 when they rescue strangers

One person dead in boating accident off Hornby Island

Two people involved, one man recovered with hypothermia

COVID-19: Vernon emergency shelter first in province to add sleeping pods

Turning Points and BC Housing partnered to introduce extra safety measure amid pandemic

Students, recent grads can apply for emergency benefit on Friday, Trudeau says

CESB is part of $9B fund to help students amid pandemic

‘Rapid, serial dating’ a no-go even as people expand their pandemic bubbles: Dr. Henry

Slow and steady is the name of the dating game right now, top doctor says

Better Business Bureau warns online puppy scams surging during COVID-19 pandemic

People from Victoria to Toronto and Halifax have reported being victimized while trying to buy a puppy online

B.C. records just 7 new cases, 1 death as next phase of COVID-19 reopening inches closer

Hospitalizations drop to 63, ICU cases to 16

Most Read