A rash of overnight vehicle break-ins near Claremont Avenue on Oct. 29 have prompted police to issue a reminder to lock up and take precautions to discourage thieves. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

A rash of overnight vehicle break-ins near Claremont Avenue on Oct. 29 have prompted police to issue a reminder to lock up and take precautions to discourage thieves. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Rash of vehicle break-ins in Saanich prompt police reminder to lock-up, take precautions

At least seven vehicles broken into overnight on Oct. 29

Several vehicles were reportedly broken into near Claremont Avenue sometime between Oct. 29 and 30 and Saanich police are reminding residents to take precautions to protect their vehicles.

“We had at least seven vehicles that we know of entered overnight,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.

He noted that many items were reported stolen from the vehicles – all of which appeared to be unlocked as there was no damage to the exteriors.

READ ALSO: WATCH: Police warn car break-ins are on the rise in Greater Victoria

The rash of vehicle break-ins is “a great reminder to everyone to practice the 9 p.m. routine,” Anastasiades said.

Police recommend turning porch and exterior lights on, removing all valuables from vehicles and locking up after dark. The 9 p.m. routine helps to create a habit of securing vehicles and taking precautions at the same time every night to deter thieves.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

carsSaanich Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
6-year sentence for Kamloops man who helped carve ‘rat’ into flesh of fellow gang member
Next story
Victoria police seek help locating high-risk missing youth

Just Posted

Norm Scott, president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch no. 91 in Lanford, pins the first poppy to launch the annual Poppy Campaign on George Baker, who served with the Royal Canadian Air Force from 1953 to 1989. Baker said it was an honour to be chosen for something so significant for veterans everywhere. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)
Poppy campaign launches in Langford with pinning ceremony

The poppy campaign is officially underway with the first of the pins… Continue reading

Police are looking to identify suspects in an Oct. 10 report of mischief in at a construction site in the 2800-block of Peatt Road in Langford. (West Shore RCMP handout)
West Shore RCMP seeks suspects after trio spray paints Langford construction site

Three individuals caught on camera hopping a fence on Peatt Road

A rash of overnight vehicle break-ins near Claremont Avenue on Oct. 29 have prompted police to issue a reminder to lock up and take precautions to discourage thieves. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Rash of vehicle break-ins in Saanich prompt police reminder to lock-up, take precautions

At least seven vehicles broken into overnight on Oct. 29

A home decked out in the 2700-block of Vantilburg Crescent on the West Shore. (Courtesy Renata Reniero)
PHOTOS: Homes get spooky across Greater Victoria ahead of Halloween

Share your photos with us, email editor@vicnews.com

Victoria police are asking for help locating 14-year-old, high-risk missing youth, Anabella Lilly. (Victoria Police Department)
Victoria police seek help locating high-risk missing youth

Police say the circumstances under which 14-year-old Anabella Lilly went missing are ‘high-risk’

Physical distancing signs are a common sight in B.C. stores and businesses. THE CANADIAN PRESS
272 more COVID-19 cases for B.C., outbreak at oil sands project

Three new health care outbreaks, three declared over

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Allentown, Pa. on Oct. 26. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
POLL: How closely are you following the U.S. presidential election?

It may feel like it’s been going on forever but the U.S.… Continue reading

This house at 414 Royal Ave. became notorious for its residents’ and visitors’ penchant for attracting police. It was also the site of a gruesome torture in August 2018. It was demolished in 2019. KTW
6-year sentence for Kamloops man who helped carve ‘rat’ into flesh of fellow gang member

Ricky Dennis was one of three men involved in the August 2018 attack

Cpl. Nathan Berze, media officer for the Mission RCMP, giving an update on the investigation at 11:30 a.m., Oct. 30. Patrick Penner photo.
VIDEO: Prisoner convicted of first-degree murder still at large from Mission Institution

When 10 p.m. count was conducted, staff discovered Roderick Muchikekwanape had disappeared

Among the pumpkin carvings created this year by Rick Chong of Abbotsford is this tribute to fallen officer Cont. Allan Young.
Abbotsford pumpkin carver’s creations include fallen police officer

Rick Chong carves and displays 30 pumpkins every year

An online fundraising campaign in support of the six-year-old boy, Edgar Colby, who was hit by a car on Range Road Oct. 25 has raised more than $62,000 in a day. (Submitted)
$62K raised in 1 day for boy in coma at BC Children’s after being hit by vehicle in Yukon

The boy’s aunt says the family is “very grateful” for the support they’ve received from the community

Police service dog Herc helped RCMP locate and arrest suspects in the Ladysmith area on Oct. 23, 2020, related to a stolen vehicle. (Submitted)
RCMP nab prolific property offender in Ladysmith with assist from police dog Herc

Police attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled from the area towards Chemainus.

Health care employees take extensive precautions when working with people infected or suspected of having COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
WorkSafeBC disallows majority of COVID-19 job injury claims

Health care, social services employees filing the most claims

Reader’s Lens A pileated woodpecker looks for a quick meal on a cedar spike in this picture taken by East Sooke resident Armin Sielopp. To submit a photo to Reader’s Lens, please email editor@sookenewsmirror.com. (Contributed photo)
Reader’s Lens

This week’s reader photo

Most Read