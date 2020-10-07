West Shore RCMP arrests 18-year-old for drunk driving

Driver asked witness not to call police after sideswiping another vehicle

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after sideswiping a vehicle and then driving his vehicle off the road while allegedly drunk. (West Shore RCMP handout)

An 18-year-old has been arrested for driving – and crashing his vehicle – while allegedly intoxicated on the West Shore.

Around 6:20 p.m. on Oct. 5, West Shore RCMP received a call from a witness whose vehicle was sideswiped by a 2009 Mercedes GL320 while travelling on Finlayson Arm Road near Falcon Heights Road in Langford.

The driver of the Mercedes got out and spoke with the other driver briefly, asking him to not call the police before getting back into the Mercedes and driving away. The witness called police right away, telling RCMP that he believed the Mercedes driver was drunk.

Police caught up with the driver of the Mercedes after he had driven off the roadway and into the bushes on Roundtree Road. Police arrived just as the driver was trying to leave in another vehicle that had stopped to pick him up.

The 18-year-old was arrested and issued an administrative driving prohibition. His vehicle was also towed and impounded.

Charges of impaired driving are expected.

