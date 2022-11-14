A Hydro Quebec logo is seen on their head office building in Montreal, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A Hydro Quebec logo is seen on their head office building in Montreal, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

RCMP arrest Hydro-Québec employee allegedly sending secrets to China

Yuesheng Wang, 35, will appear in court Tuesday

The RCMP say they have arrested a Montreal-area Hydro-Québec employee who allegedly sent trade secrets to China.

Yuesheng Wang, 35, will appear in court in Longueuil, Que., Tuesday to face charges of obtaining trade secrets, using a computer without authorization, and with fraud and breach of trust by a public officer.

The force says its national security enforcement team began an investigation in August after receiving a complaint from Hydro-Québec’s corporate security branch.

Wang, a resident of Candiac, Que., south of Montreal, allegedly had access to the relevant information as part of his job at the provincial utility.

The RCMP says the provincially owned corporation is a critical infrastructure and a strategic interest to be protected.

The force says foreign interference has emerged as a priority for law enforcement, adding that it is working with at-risk sectors to improve Canada’s response and resiliency.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChinaQuebecspies

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
At-risk fin whales are in hot water with protection downgrade, LNG, and climate change
Next story
Nickelback to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Just Posted

Centre Mountain Lellum Middle School faced construction delays due to supply chain issues and labour shortages. (Black Press Media file photo)
New Centre Mountian Lellum Middle School opens to students in Langford

Tina Gaboury deals with more than she bargained for after a barred owl trashes her neighbour's Oak Bay home. (Courtesy Tina Gaboury)
Barred owl makes itself at home in Oak Bay residence

Brandon Baker, a member of the Victoria Flying Club, got an experience of a lifetime when he got to fly a borrowed plane around Burning Man this summer, with the highlight being a surprise airborne pizza delivery. (Courtesy Brandon Baker)
Greater Victoria pilot takes to the skies to bring pizza to Burning Man

Shayla Hann of Hannmade Designs said the Station Avenue stall has been a great opportunity for her business. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Langford’s Station Avenue vendors upbeat about the future